KAMIAH -- Fred Kuester will be speaking Sunday, Nov. 17, at 2 p.m., in the Welcome Center on Kamiah Main Street across from Kamiah Emergency Services building. This is a free, public event sponsored by the Kamiah Valley Historical Society and Museum.
Fred R. Kuester is a child of the Great Depression of the 1930s. He has lived experiences throughout his life, studying from Alabama to Alaska. Kuester’s careers were as a forester, a high school teacher, and a professional fur trapper.
Kuester graduated from Pulaski High School in Milwaukee, Wisc. He followed that to earn degrees in forestry from Michigan State University and Auburn University. After receiving his degrees, he put out many forest fires which was rewarding work. Following his forestry career, he and his wife spent several years in Alaska teaching and as a substitute teacher where his life experiences paved the way for some of the writings in his books. After returning to Idaho, Kuester became a professional trapper, which was something he thoroughly enjoyed.
His book, “Adam and Eve for Atheists,” is a book of stories which carry useful messages for the people of modern times. The book presents a strong case for tolerance and understanding of people of varying levels of spiritual concerns. The theme throughout is “Can we all get along?”
His book, “Railroad Thinking” is a whimsical reference to the train of thoughts of life. This includes a blend of wisdom, laughable and pathetic, humorous and ugly, smart and unsmart, always friendly. It contains priceless information regarding women from the great State of Idaho.
Kuester’s book, “Poems, Lyrics, and Short Takes”, is a blend of prose, lyrics, and poetry that probes a range of human expression and emotions. Some of his lyrics have been set to music, which he will share during his talk. “In your mind a thought can grow. In your heart a song can flow. Among their blends you can find the life you know”, written by Fred R. Kuester.
Kuester has also written a children’s book and a book on Santa Claus.
