GRANGEVILLE — How would you talk to family and friends around the country if power is out, cellphones don’t work and the internet is down?
From 11 a.m. (PDT) on June 25 to 11 a.m. on June 26, the 3 Rivers Amateur Radio Club will set up and operate two radio stations, powered by batteries charged by solar panels at the Fish Creek Pavilion, south of Grangeville, as part of the ARRL (American Radio Relay League) Field Day Exercise. This event is open to the public and all are encouraged to attend.
For more than 100 years, amateur radio — also called ham radio — has allowed people from all walks of life to experiment with electronics and communications techniques, as well as provide a free public service to their communities during a disaster or emergency, all without needing a cellphone or the internet. Field Day demonstrates ham radio’s ability to work reliably under any conditions from almost any location and create an independent communications network. More than 35,000 people from thousands of locations participated last year in Field Day activities.
Anyone may become a licensed amateur radio operator. There are more than 750,000 licensed hams in the United States, as young as 5 and as old as 100-plus.
For information about Field Day or amateur radio, contact David Brainerd at 208-926-7886 or visit www.arrl.org/what-is-ham-radio.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.