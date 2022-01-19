GRANGEVILLE ­— During the Jan. 11 Idaho County Commissioners meeting Sheriff Doug Ulmer acknowledged detention corporal, Rick Knutson and detention deputy, Jason Brown for saving the life of an inmate who attempted suicide by hanging. Ulmer presented each man a plaque which read “In recognition of your courageous and lifesaving actions in the jail on Dec. 26, 2021. Your quick thinking and teamwork helped save another human life with dedication and courage.”

Ulmer and the commissioners thanked Knutson and Brown for their service as other sheriff’s office employees filled the commissioners’ room in support. Knutson has worked for the sheriff’s office for two and a half years, and Brown for six months.

