COTTONWOOD— Responding to a residential burglary in progress, law enforcement were led on a chase near Cottonwood late last month that resulted in the arrest of a 35-year-old man on felony charges.
Mark A. Wemhoff, residency unavailable, was arraigned Monday, Dec. 14 in district court, charged with eluding an officer and possession of methamphetamine.
Charges resulted following a Nov. 27 incident, which started at an East Road residence east of Cottonwood. According to court records, law enforcement was dispatched to an active burglary in process at 732 East Road, in which Wemhoff was allegedly seen by the home surveillance camera attempting to enter the residence of Ed and Miriam Wemhoff. Idaho County deputies Justin Scuka and Scott Paulsen, and Cottonwood Police Chief Terry Cochran responded.
According to the investigation, the suspect left the property in a maroon Dodge crew cab pickup with a flatbed at a high rate of speed, with law enforcement in pursuit. The incident went from East Road to Old Highway 7, then onto Greencreek, Cemetery and Schaffer roads, before turning back onto East Road at the property where the pursuit began. At one point, Scuka had blocked the suspect, identified as Wemhoff in the pickup, and exited his vehicle with his department-issued rifle in a low-ready position, and called for Wemhoff to stop and get out of the vehicle. Wemhoff reportedly replied “I can’t do that bud,” and started to attempt to free his vehicle. Exposed to injury were the vehicle to come in his direction, Scuka stated in the report he fired multiple rounds at the rear of Wemhoff’s vehicle with three making contact with the aluminum rim. Wemhoff then freed the vehicle and went back onto East Road to a nearby property where he left the pickup and went into a barn.
Officers formed a perimeter around the barn and engaged in discussion with Wemhoff who shortly after exited the structure and was placed in restraints without incident. During a search of Wemhoff’s vehicle, a syringe with brown liquid — returned presumptive positive as methamphetamine — was found.
As part of the criminal complaint, the document included a habitual offender enhancement on the charges, noting an extended sentence for persistent violator. This regards Wemhoff who has been previously convicted of a felony at least two times; 2012 sentencings in two instances on grand theft charges.
Wemhoff is represented by attorney John Wiltse.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.