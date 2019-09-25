GRANGEVILLE – Get ready for the last weekend of September that will sweep right into the coziness of fall.
The Grangeville Merchants’ Oktoberfest is set for Thursday through Friday, Sept. 26, 27 and 28.
The weekend’s events include the following:
Thursday, Sept. 26
• Merchant Scarecrow Contest voting is set for Thursday through Saturday; cast votes at Heritage Square
•A carnival will be held at Heritage Square, opening at 1 p.m.
•The Beer garden is set for Heritage Square, 4:30 to 10 p.m.
•A scavenger hunt will take place in the stores all day
•Ginny Cash Band will perform at Heritage Square from 4 to 6 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 27
• The carnival at Heritage Square again opens at 1 p.m.
•Sidewalk chalk art will be available all day in front of Home Grown Quilts
•A scavenger hunt will take place in the stores all day
•The beer garden is open 4:30 to 10 p.m.
•Music in Heritage Square will include the Guilty By-Standers Band from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. and Roc-Dis-Town DJ from 7 to 9:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 28
•Sidewalk chalk art in front of Home Grown Quilts, all day
•Scavenger hunt in stores, all day, ending at 5 p.m.
•Crafts and business booths at The Gallery, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- 15 Vendors and various home-based businesses
•The Flamingo Fun Run, set to begin at Umpqua Bank, 9:30 a.m.
•Carnival at Heritage Square opens at 1 p.m.
•Face painting at Home Grown Quilts, 1 to 4 p.m.
•Camas Prairie Cruisers Car Show, Umpqua Bank, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
•Push-Kart Show and Shine, Umpqua Bank, 10 a.m. to noon
•Victory Karate Club demonstration at Heritage Square, 10 to 10:30 a.m.
• Wienie and open class dog races on Main Street, 11 a.m. to noon
•Beer garden, Heritage Square, noon to 11 p.m.
•Main Street Push-Kart Race, noon to 1 p.m.
•Boy Scout sponsored Human Fooseball, State Street, noon to 4 p.m.
•Ambulance/firetruck fun behind Larsons, 1 to 2 p.m.
•Scarecrow winner voting ends, 1 p.m.
•Car blow up behind Larsons, in memory of Dale Weeks, 1:30 p.m.
•Scarecrow winner announcement at Heritage Square, 2 p.m.
•Junior Bull Bash at the Border Days Arena rodeo grounds, 2 to 5 p.m.
•Music at Heritage Square: Bodie Dominguez, 4 to 7 p.m.; and Graham Brothers Reunion Band, 7 to 9:30 p.m.
Vendors will be available at Heritage Square all three days.
