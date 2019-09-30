Mother Nature threw showers and unseasonably cold weather on the weekend, which, however, didn’t dampen the spirits (at least) of attendees to the Grangeville Oktoberfest event.
The annual event featured a downtown merchants scarecrow contest, and activities, vendors and a beer garden at Heritage Square. On Saturday, Sept. 28, Main Street was closed for races in the wiener dog and push-kart events.
