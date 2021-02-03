BOISE — With programs and funding under discussion with state legislators during Idaho Education Week, one question was, are Idaho schools adequately funded?
“Grades k-12 are at a $2.2 billion budget, the largest expense of the general fund,” said Sen. Carl Crabtree (R, Grangeville) in an interview with the Free Press last Friday, Jan. 29, “and the second largest in the state budget, second only to health and welfare. That’s a huge amount of money for teaching kids kindergarten through senior year in high school, and we’re not having a great success there.”
As far as return on investment, Crabtree said Idaho is about average, nationwide, in performance, and its cost per student is one of the lowest in the nation. However, Idaho education struggles with such issues as students continuing on with higher education, and at its more basic, the ability to read by grade three.
“Our success rate there is poor,” he continued, “and neither of these things is changing. We have a tall order to change things and not just pile more money on the problem.”
Elaborating on higher education, as part of Crabtree’s Friday Facebook video presentation, he said legislators haven’t agreed on what success looks like for four-year institutions, such as the University of Idaho (U of I) and Lewis-Clark State College (LCSC).
“Is it graduation rates? Maybe. I think in terms of money so I think, what about their five-year income after graduation?” he said. “That relates to some sort of economic stimulus to our communities and the people we need in our community. So, we’ve got to agree on the goals, and we haven’t.”
He added, “We’ve got a lot of work to do with higher education funding, and we plan to do that during this session.”
Back to k-12, Crabtree touched on the Workforce Readiness high school diploma, which will be on the Senate floor this week, and which he expects to run through the legislature without issue. The idea here is for those students who have been on the Career Technical Education (CTE) route, for those who have proved proficiency in those classes, their high school diploma will have an add-on showing this has been met, which can then be shown to a prospective employer.
The idea for this was generated by business, he said, to indicate those kids who are ready to be employed.
“There is no expense to this,” he said. “This is just to segregate kids out if they want to go to work right out of high school.”
It is undetermined whether this would be ready for the 2021 graduating class, but it may more likely be in play for the class of 2022.
