Idaho State Police is currently investigating two unrelated traffic crashes on U.S. Highway 95 from Friday night, Oct. 4, one of which resulted in the death of a Sandpoint man.
*
Nicholas Holland, 20, died at the scene of a two-vehicle crash reported around 6:12 p.m. at milepost 223, just south of White Bird.
According to ISP, a 1996 Dodge pickup driven by Holland was traveling northbound when he sideswiped a 2006 Toyota Corolla driven by Theresa Saunders, 26, of Pullman, Wash. Holland then crossed the southbound lane and went down a 200-foot embankment. Holland was partially ejected from the vehicle and pronounced deceased at the scene.
Holland’s passenger, Wesley Holland, 20, also of Sandpoint, was transported to Syringa Hospital in Grangeville and released with minor injuries. Saunders and her passenger, Benjamin Saunders, 26, also of Pullman, sustained no injuries and were both wearing seatbelts.
Nicholas Holland was not wearing a seatbelt. It is unsure if his passenger was wearing a seatbelt. Next of kin has been notified.
*
That evening, at approximately 7:19 p.m., ISP started investigating a two-vehicle, head-on crash on U.S. 95 at milepost 176, about 15 miles north of New Meadows.
Adam Seo, 20, of Boise, was driving a 2010 Toyota Corolla south on U.S. 95 near milepost 176. Witnesses say Seo crossed the center, double yellow line, into the northbound lane of travel. Seo's vehicle collided head-on with a 2014 Ford Explorer driven by Melissa Kirkland, 42, of Deary.
Both drivers were transported to St. Luke's McCall Medical Center. Both drivers were wearing seat belts.
Traffic on U.S. 95 was blocked in both directions at the crash location for about three hours while crews worked to clear the scene.
The crash remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.
