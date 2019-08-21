GRANGEVILLE – One of two municipal wells that went down this summer is back in action. While more water is moving into the system, the City of Grangeville asks residents to remain moderate in their usage for the time being.
“At this point, we’re asking people to still be conscientious of their water usage,” said city administrator Tonya Kennedy.
Residents are advised to reduce lawn and landscaping irrigation times, and monitor sprinkling to avoid wastage from water being sprayed into the street.
Since the city announced its well problems last month, residents have stepped up to avoid overtaxing the system during a season when water usage is at its highest.
For comparison, according to public works director Bob Mager, during the winter, the city has two wells that run twice per day; and during the summer, this can be up to four wells running three to four times a day.
“Everyone has been doing a great job,” Kennedy said. We’ve been monitoring what we pump, compared to consumption, and we’re doing well. The remaining three wells have been keeping up with demand.”
City residents receive drinking water from five municipal wells, two of which broke down this summer: Eimers well, just west of town, went down in late June due to a bad motor; and Park well, at Soroptimist Park, went down July 21 when its pump broke. Park is the city’s second largest producing well at 800 gallons per minute (gpm), and Eimers is a medium producing well at 240 gpm.
Last Thursday, Eimers well went back online following required water tests that showed negative for potential contamination problems, according to Kennedy. Total cost to replace the bad motor and pump was $23,172.
As far as Park well, the pump and shaft were pulled last week where it was discovered a cracked bowl around the pump disrupted it lifting water to the surface, Kennedy explained. This, in turn, caused a bearings burnout that also shifted the shaft alignment.
Quotes are pending on repair, and at this point, a rough timeline is Park well could be offline for a couple of months, according to Kennedy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.