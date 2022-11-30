COTTONWOOD — Superintendent Jon Rehder asked the Cottonwood School District 242 board at its Nov. 21 meeting to approve a one-time stipend for staff paid with SLFR (Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery) funding and ESSER III funds. The state already approved $59,000 in SLFR funding for certified employees. Rehder stated using some of the ESSER III they will be able to give to the noncertified employees. The board approved the motion.

Giving this in December was Rehder’s idea since, “they have a long time between paydays from December to January.” And he continued by saying, “Thank you for all your hard work. I think we have an awesome staff.”

