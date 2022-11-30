COTTONWOOD — Superintendent Jon Rehder asked the Cottonwood School District 242 board at its Nov. 21 meeting to approve a one-time stipend for staff paid with SLFR (Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery) funding and ESSER III funds. The state already approved $59,000 in SLFR funding for certified employees. Rehder stated using some of the ESSER III they will be able to give to the noncertified employees. The board approved the motion.
Giving this in December was Rehder’s idea since, “they have a long time between paydays from December to January.” And he continued by saying, “Thank you for all your hard work. I think we have an awesome staff.”
Principal Matt Elven reported they had several applicants for the assistant softball coach position. Hailey Danly was approved for hire. Danly is a Prairie graduate who played for coach Martin who has moved out of the area.
Elizabeth McLeod resigned as the HOSA advisor effective the end of this school year.
The board approved the policy updates with some minor changes to clear up any misinterpretation of language.
Rehder reported there will be two student teachers, both Prairie graduates, coming for the second semester. At the high school, Sabrina Lustig will be completing her student teaching with Mr. Mader in social studies and Mr. Young in English. Madison Hinkelman will be in the elementary school, splitting her student teaching with Mrs. Brannan’s 4th graders and Mrs. Bledsoe’s special education.
The gym foyer expansion should be ready for bid by the December board meeting. The construction should begin once basketball season is over.
The next school board meeting will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 20, at 7 p.m. with a workshop starting at 5:30 p.m.
