Grizzly bears and their management are the research focus for a University of Idaho (U of I) student, who will be holding a series of small group discussions in communities throughout the region to hear from residents that, ultimately, will go toward improved conservation efforts.
Katie Shaw is a master’s student in the U of I Natural Resources program, which for her thesis is conducting research on western Bitterroot Ecosystem (BE) residents’ opinions on grizzly bears and their management.
“The last trace of the historic grizzly population in the BE was seen in 1946. However, since about 2007, there have been several confirmed cases of grizzlies reappearing in and around the BE of bears that have wandered in of their own accord from northern populations,” she said. “This topic is of interest because of the unique human dimensions of wildlife challenges that grizzlies in this region present given the local history, including a failed reintroduction plan in the early 2000s and the reappearance of grizzlies after over 60 years of a grizzly-free landscape.”
She said while there is not currently a grizzly reintroduction plan, a continued reappearance of bears in the BE may lead to future management and conservation challenges.
Shaw has already conducted a series of interviews and would like to hear additional residents’ opinions and thoughts on grizzlies and their management in several group discussions, which researchers call focus groups.
According to Shaw, ultimately, the study’s goal is to help better inform management and conservation efforts in the future, if the trend of grizzlies reappearing in the BE continues.
While this is a University of Idaho funded study, the results will be shared with various management agencies and conservation organizations so that the opinions of local residents are heard and may inform future collaborative management and conservation efforts.
The small group discussion meetings will last about two hours, and refreshments will be provided. Upcoming events are as follows:
• Elk City: Wednesdays at 6 p.m., Aug. 11 and 18, Elk City School.
• Kamiah: Tuesday, Aug. 17, and Friday, Aug. 27, both at 6 p.m., Clearwater 12 Motel conference room.
• Grangeville and Orofino: dates, times and places to be determined.
“The questions I ask and the conversation among residents are not intended to promote a particular agenda, but rather to be a cordial discussion,” Shaw said. “Participants will share their opinions, even if they differ from others, as there are no right or wrong answers. All participants are expected to share their experiences and to listen respectfully.”
Although the meetings will be recorded for note-taking purposes, no names of participants will be shared, and the discussion will be confidential.
To confirm interest in attending one of the dates, contact Shaw at 208-494-2507 (call or text) or kaitlyns@uidaho.edu.
