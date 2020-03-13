According to the Idaho County Elections’ Office, although there are no documented cases of COVID-19 in Idaho, we are aware that there is a growing public concern.
This situation is being closely monitored. In the meantime, ahead of the May 19 Primary Election, we are encouraging voters to take advantage of options for voting in Idaho County:
Request an Absentee Ballot-this can be accomplished by completing a form, found at here: https://sos.idaho.gov/elect/clerk/forms/2020_Primary_Absentee_Request_Fillable.pdf or on the Idaho Votes website www.idahovotes.gov . You will need to select an appropriate ballot based on your political affiliation. Affiliated Republicans can request a Republican ballot, a Democratic ballot or Constitution Party. Affiliated Democratic Party, Constitution Party (providing they have any contested races) and Unaffiliated voters can request a Democratic ballot or a Constitution Party ballot (providing they have any contested races). Republicans have a closed Primary. Democrats and Constitution Party have an open Primary. You can also make a simple written request that includes the appropriate ballot selection, your correct mailing address and your signature.
We must receive your written request no later than May 8. If you have already requested an absentee ballot, you do not need to make another request. If you are unsure about whether or not you have already requested an absentee ballot, please contact us at 208-983-2751.
Early vote at the Idaho County Courthouse. Early voting will begin April 6 and continue until May 15. This is subject to change based on any forthcoming emergency directives.
