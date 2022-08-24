Grangeville City Hall photo

The Grangeville City Hall.

 Idaho County Free Press file photo

GRANGEVILLE — Information and council discussion during the past few months refined out into suggested solutions to address ordinance issues related to on-street trailer parking, and animal usage within certain zones of the city. No actions are yet planned to revise city code, but so far the proposals look to provide enforcement teeth to encourage compliance with existing ordinances while clarifying usage to address long-standing public complaints.

“I think this is a compromise that makes it usable for everyone in the community, and puts a damper on some issues we’ve been having,” said councilor Amy Farris at the Aug. 15 meeting.

