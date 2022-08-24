GRANGEVILLE — Information and council discussion during the past few months refined out into suggested solutions to address ordinance issues related to on-street trailer parking, and animal usage within certain zones of the city. No actions are yet planned to revise city code, but so far the proposals look to provide enforcement teeth to encourage compliance with existing ordinances while clarifying usage to address long-standing public complaints.
“I think this is a compromise that makes it usable for everyone in the community, and puts a damper on some issues we’ve been having,” said councilor Amy Farris at the Aug. 15 meeting.
In this, she spoke to the on-street trailer parking issue, leading discussion on what had been voiced by both the council and public as options to address problems with sight restrictions, obstructing traffic and public services, and unsightliness.
Two public meetings were held to take comment on both this topic, as well as concerns related to animal usage within residential zone B and industrial zone D.
In the compromise, Farris suggested trailers could remain parked on streets, but that these should be connected to a vehicle to be moved, in the event of emergencies. Also proposed, trailer parking would be limited to May 1 through Oct. 31, accommodating for the summer recreation season and then moving these off roadways to allow for city snowplowing; and ensuring parking is 20 feet away from intersections to avoid view obstructions.
Both councilors Dylan Canaday and Beryl Grant, and council president Scott Winkler favored the proposals to address sight restrictions, noting town problems also at corners, alleys and driveways.
“There’s one woman,” Grant noted, “the trailers are parked so close to her driveway she can’t see to get out into the street.”
A 24-hour period would be in play for an owner to move a problem trailer, and failure to comply would result in a citation, and in increasing amounts from there for subsequent noncompliance on the same issue.
As someone who has had horse trailers parked in front of her residence and also owns a boat, Farris recognized the greater community involvement in recreation, that many city streets are narrow, and residents don’t all have options to move these onto their properties. That being said, she said there are options for trailer storage within the area to move trailers off streets during winter, and that overall a compromise solution is needed.
“We don’t need to be petty, but we have to come up with something that if someone is not being compliant with something reasonable up-front, then they need more than a slap on the wrist,” she said.
Switching to animals, general council consensus was to clarify usage currently allowed in zones B and D, which as per code, a property is allowed one cow; two each of horses, sheep, goats and llamas; and also rabbits and poultry within an enclosure. Discussed at a prior meeting, the option referenced Monday night being considered is basing usage on the property’s available square footage and the space each type of animal would require. University of Idaho Extension has guidelines for 4-H animals, which the council is considering in its discussion. Also part of this would be establishing citations to allow enforcement for those not in compliance.
“That’s what we’re dealing with in zones B and D,” Grant said. “We’re finding people who don’t have a big enough lot to have that animal,” with Winkler later adding it ensures that animals are not being abused and are being taken care of.
Two residents spoke to special use issues, on how the council would address short-term raising of 4-H projects and boarding of extra animals during rodeo time. Councilors Farris and Grant noted such exceptions, such as 4-H animals, and short-term boarding could be addressed in the ordinance change and/or informing the city so law enforcement was aware.
“Joe [Newman, police chief] and his guys are pretty good about it. We have things like that happening all over on the Fourth of July,” Grant said.
Discussion on this issue blended with a separate but related matter on extending allowance of chickens and rabbits into residential zone A and commercial zone C. Resident Ashley Szudajski started a petition last month on this issue, and gave a presentation to the council at the start of Monday’s meeting. She gave examples of several Idaho cities that allow such usage, noting these were regulated in ways to address adjacent properties such as not allowing roosters, limiting the number of animals, requiring neighbor permission, and established distances of coops from property lines.
Farris raised issue with noncompliance issues in the zones where this usage is already allowed, and opening this up to all zones could add to the existing problem. Szudajski said this can be handled through setting fines and “no gray areas” in the code to establish what was and wasn’t allowed.
No action was taken with Szudajski’s issue. As council set parameters to address the zone B and D issue solely, the petition question will need to be handled separately from that matter.
