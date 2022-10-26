GRANGEVILLE — Get ready to move that trailer.
Following months of discussion, public meetings and input, the Grangeville City Council last week passed an ordinance limiting on-street parking of trailers, recreational vehicles and motor homes. Except where allowed by permit, no person shall store a nonmotorized towed trailer, recreational vehicle, boat or motor home on any city street, alley, roadway or right-of-way. Definition of “store” is parking of such items for three consecutive days from 2 to 4 a.m.
At the Oct. 17 meeting, city administrator Tonya Kennedy explained to the council that, following prior meeting discussions, concerns for recreationists and visitors were taken into account with this latest ordinance.
“The main point here is we don’t want trailers stored on the street,” she said, and the three consecutive day period in the code takes into account those passing through hauling trailers, such as with snowmobiles, and parking to stop at a business, as well as those with RVs who are visiting friends in town.
A permit is in place that allows for nonresidents to park a trailer or RV on city streets for up to 14 days, twice a year. Kennedy noted this addresses situations, such as during Border Days, when available lodging is limited and allows visitors an option for extended stays. A permit is also available for on-street parking of utility trailers for those engaged in ongoing construction projects. No permit is required to park an RV on private property for short-term occupancy, which is allowed for up to 14 consecutive days, but no more than 28 days a year.
Council discussion worked around the three-day limit issue, receiving clarification this applies to all city streets. A trailer parked for this three-day, 2-4 a.m. period cannot be just moved a few inches or feet, or relocated to another block or street and start that clock over. A stored trailer that meets this limit is required to be moved off the city street, whether onto private property or out of town.
“Does this present a problem for monitoring?” questioned councilor Pete Lane.
“That’s what I perceive will be the most difficult part of this,” replied city attorney Adam Green. “If you’re going to give someone an infraction, you’ll have to go to court, you’ll have to have an officer testify he saw a trailer parked there for three consecutive nights between 2-4 a.m.”
Council discussion in previous meetings stated the need for new ordinance, specifically the enforcement teeth of setting violation as a citation, to address trailers being parked on streets and causing traffic obstructions, safety issues due to sight restrictions, nuisances from these used as long-term garbage storage, and obstructing city services such as snowplowing. Faced with a current ordinance unable to be enforced, and residents petitioning the city to enforce what was in code, the council this summer set up two public meetings to take comment on how to proceed, followed by subsequent discussions that refined this into the proposal addressed last Monday.
“It prevents the lawlessness of using city streets as a storage facility. We have to have something,” said councilor Scott Winkler. However, he anticipated law enforcement would likely give a warning first, informing owners of the ordinance and the need to move their trailer. “And if they don’t, I guess they’re going to get a ticket.”
Councilor Beryl Grant added this trailer parking issue is also being addressed by other municipalities. Clarkston, for example, allows only one parking day, she said.
“People are cracking down. We’re not the only ones,” she said. “I thought this was a good compromise. It was well thought out.”
The ordinance will be in effect upon its publication in an upcoming issue of the Idaho County Free Press. Kennedy also said she plans with the police department to develop a flyer to post on trailers parked on city streets to inform residents of the new rule.
