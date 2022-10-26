Grangeville City Hall photo

The Grangeville City Hall.

 Idaho County Free Press file photo

GRANGEVILLE — Get ready to move that trailer.

Following months of discussion, public meetings and input, the Grangeville City Council last week passed an ordinance limiting on-street parking of trailers, recreational vehicles and motor homes. Except where allowed by permit, no person shall store a nonmotorized towed trailer, recreational vehicle, boat or motor home on any city street, alley, roadway or right-of-way. Definition of “store” is parking of such items for three consecutive days from 2 to 4 a.m.

