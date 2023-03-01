WHITE BIRD — Investigation of a suspicious man in a parking lot resulted in the arrest of an Oregon man last month on multiple drug charges.
Charles Klew, 68, of John Day, Ore., is set for a March 7 preliminary hearing on multiple charges: felony possession of methamphetamine, and misdemeanor possession of marijuana, two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of paraphernalia, and driving under the influence.
Charges resulted following a Feb. 17 report to the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office around noon from Killgore Adventures on U.S. Highway 95 south of White Bird of a male in a green van who appeared to be disoriented and acting aggressively. The subject had been parked in the parking lot since 7:30 a.m.
According to the probable cause report, ICSO deputies made contact with Klew who was sitting in the driver’s seat, in his seat belt. The report alleges he appeared to be under the influence, with slurred speech and slowed movements.
A subsequent search of the vehicle allegedly recovered quantities of meth, marijuana, and prescription medications (Cyclobenzaprine and Tizanidine) in bottles with a different name listed.
