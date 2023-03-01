WHITE BIRD — Investigation of a suspicious man in a parking lot resulted in the arrest of an Oregon man last month on multiple drug charges.

Charles Klew, 68, of John Day, Ore., is set for a March 7 preliminary hearing on multiple charges: felony possession of methamphetamine, and misdemeanor possession of marijuana, two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of paraphernalia, and driving under the influence.

