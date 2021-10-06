RIGGINS — An Oregon man died in a rafting accident last week on the Salmon River.
John F. Carraway, 58, of Lowell, was pronounced deceased on scene, according to the Idaho County Sheriff’s office (ICSO).
The incident was reported last Friday, Oct. 1, at approximately 6:49 p.m. The Idaho County Communications Center received information of a possible death on the Big Salmon Road. A deputy, as well as Riggins Ambulance, were dispatched to the Vinegar Creek Boat Ramp. As they were responding, more information came in that this was a possible drowning.
Once on scene, the deputy was advised there was a group that had been rafting for seven days. One of the rafts had gotten stuck on a rock, and while they were attempting to free the raft, the raft flipped and threw two subjects overboard. Of these two, Carraway was not wearing a life jacket. According to ICSO, the other person went after Carraway and got him to the riverbank where CPR was performed.
In an ICSO statement: “We offer our condolences to the Carraway family during this time, and encourage anyone recreating in any of the rivers in our beautiful county to please always wear a life jacket.”
