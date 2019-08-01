Joe Armstrong, 76, of Dufur, Ore., was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash on U.S. Highway 12 near Kamiah on Tuesday.
Armstrong, who was riding a 2011 Harley-Davidson motorcycle, collided head-on with Wayne Hodges, 22, of Orofino, who was driving a 2001 Acura CL passenger car. Hodges reportedly crossed the center line, nearly hit another motorcyclist before colliding with Armstrong, according to the Idaho State Police.
To avoid the accident, Thomas Wishard, 52, of Longview, Wash., crashed a 2001 Dodge 3500 pickup pulling a utility trailer into farm equipment, which was parked off the side of the road, ISP reported.
Hodges was listed in good condition on Wednesday after being transported by ambulance to Clearwater Valley Hospital and then transferred by air ambulance to Kootenai Health Medical Center.
Wishard was uninjured. The accident remains under investigation.
