KAMIAH – Idaho State Police is investigating last week’s fatal motorcycle crash outside of Kamiah.
Joe Armstrong, 76, of Dufur, died at the scene. The driver who struck Armstrong, Wayne Hodges, 22, of Orofino, was transported to a hospital in Orofino and transferred by air ambulance to Kootenai Health.
The head-on crash was reported last Tuesday, July 30, 3:18 p.m., at milepost 64, two miles south of Kamiah, according to ISP. Hodges was driving a 2001 Acura CL eastbound when he crossed left of center, almost striking a first motorcyclist, and then struck an oncoming 2011 Harley-Davidson tricylcle-type motorcycle, driven by Armstrong.
Subsequently, a 2011 Dodge 3500 pickup pulling a utility trailer, driven by Thomas Wishard, 52, of Longview, Wash., crashed into stationary farm equipment off the side of the road to avoid the initial collision.
Hodges was not wearing a seat belt. Armstrong was wearing a helmet. Wishard was not injured and was wearing a seat belt.
The roadway was closed for 3.5 hours.
