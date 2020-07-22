KAMIAH – Though a crowd of about 100 mostly sat along the park perimeter far from the concrete oval in the north corner of Riverfront Park where the bands set up last Sunday, July 19, Polly O’Keary bid them join her journey.
Decked out in red, she sang a song about a woman who changes her life and her hair for her lover’s sake. Nobody had to guess who the main character of that song was; she had come to Kamiah wearing her hair fluorescent red for the sake of going out and playing the music to which she has dedicated her life since age 15. She joked about having dyed it back to its natural color; she joked about getting older; then she joked about the journey.
“You know what the best part is of being a recovering alcoholic,” she said, teeing up the next song. “No matter how old and decrepit I get I will never feel as bad as I did in my 20s. 16 years without a hangover.”
Between songs she told stories, such as one of how her group got together five years ago, which involved the search for a new guitarist to join Polly and her husband, Tommy Cook, in the trio. The story took a turn when the new guy, Dave Miller, called to report he had broken his foot on the eve of a national tour. If the group’s whirlwind effort to learn songs and so forth before that tour suddenly seemed in doubt, Miller put that to rest, she said, by telling his doctor to put his foot in a cast boot.
This year, Polly O’Keary & the Rhythm Method had planned to tour once again. But like so much else, that plan was derailed by the COVID-19 coronavirus.
They were able to keep just one date, at the Kamiah Hotel Bar & Grill last Saturday night, July 18.
Enter Brent Teets of Kooskia, who plays in local band Redstone, who leads music at his church, who has booked music at the hotel for several years – and who last month took the idea for a new music festival to the Kamiah City Council. The council signed off; Mayor Betty Heater was among those who attended the Sunday show.
Kamiah would nevertheless be the O’Keary trio’s first and only tour stop of 2020 – and as luck would have it, Miller broke his foot again while moving equipment from the hotel to the park.
Such was the mood that the musicians poured out through their bluesy rock-and-roll: A self-aware and joyous display of how life goes on, and of how people make the most of their moments despite unexpected problems and predictable imperfections.
After a delayed start, Redstone opened at about 1:30 p.m. The O’Keary group took over at around 3 p.m. After a short break to announce winners of various items Kamiah- and Orofino-area businesses had donated for raffles to raise money to fund future concerts, they carried on until after 6 p.m.
In his closing remarks, Teets thanked those sponsors and those who attended – and said he’d like to make it into a monthly event. He said he hasn’t yet got the next date nailed down, but that he’s working toward pulling the next one together in September or October.
More on the bands can be found on their respective Facebook and web pages, and Teets told the crowd to watch the local newspapers for information about upcoming Music In The Park and Music In The Valley concerts.
