An Orofino youth died June 3 from injuries sustained in a UTV rollover accident.
Gavin Ehlinger-Sherard, 12, died at the scene.
The fatal incident was reported to the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office (ICSO) at 12:44 p.m., relayed from Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), of an accident on a logging road near the Lolo Creek Campground. The crash was first reported to CCSO at 10:57 a.m., in which the juvenile was pinned under the UTV.
According to ICSO, by the time of the 12:44 p.m. report, CPR had been in progress for more than an hour, with resuscitation efforts by Forest Service employees, and staff with both the Weippe Ambulance and Life Flight. Efforts were unsuccessful, and the juvenile was reported deceased at 12:43 p.m.
According to ICSO, initially it was believed the crash occurred in Idaho County, and it conducted the investigation, later determining it occurred within Clearwater County. However, as ICSO Corporal Keith Olsen had compiled the information, he completed the investigation and the coroner’s report.
Ehlinger-Sherard was a sixth-grade student at Orofino Elementary School. According to JSD 171 Superintendent Michael Garrett, the district is offering counseling and support to anyone who needs it in the wake of the tragedy.
