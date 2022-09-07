The Williams Creek Fire grew from 626 acres Sept. 1 to 4,745 acres later last week, mainly driven by high winds Saturday afternoon, Sept. 3.
Two 20-person fire crews arrived Sunday to bolster the firefighting effort, which refocused on structure protection around the community of Orogrande after fire growth outpaced ground and aerial firefighting initial attack.
Preliminary evacuation notice (“Get Ready”) for the community of Orogrande was posted on Saturday and remained in place at press time. Any updates regarding that notice will be through Idaho County Sheriff’s Office. Information on this and other fires in the area is through the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests. Both have pages online at facebook.com.
The Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests are ordering closure of general public access to the firefighting area, which includes parts of six roads and several trails, including the following roads: Crooked River (233) from its junction with 522 to the Orogrande Summit, as well as Santiam-Sourdough (492), Wild Horse Campground (233I), No. 478A, Nipple Mountain (478) and Five Mile Camp (2003) roads. Closure orders are online through the combined forests’ official fire information page online at https://www.fs.usda.gov/detail/nezperceclearwater/home/?cid=fsm91_055753.
Low visibility due to smoke hampered air attack across North Central Idaho on Sunday. Air quality in the Grangeville area dipped to unhealthy levels that morning before improving later in the day. Air pollution levels across Idaho County remained moderate to unhealthy at midday on Monday, Sept. 5. Current air quality information is online at airnow.gov.
A Type 2 Incident Management Team was anticipated to step in on the Williams Creek Fire Monday, Sept. 5, to marshal and direct resources as that firefighting effort intensifies.
