The Williams Creek Fire grew from 626 acres Sept. 1 to 4,745 acres later last week, mainly driven by high winds Saturday afternoon, Sept. 3.

Two 20-person fire crews arrived Sunday to bolster the firefighting effort, which refocused on structure protection around the community of Orogrande after fire growth outpaced ground and aerial firefighting initial attack.

