STITES – An unfortunate osprey took a tangle into power lines last week that sparked a wildfire, which burned 20.1 acres outside the community.
The Stites Fire was reported last Thursday, Aug. 23, 2:30 p.m., located on the east side of State Highway 13, just south of the rock pit, going toward Battle Ridge.
“No structures were lost,” said Kevin Chaffee, fire warden, Idaho Department of Lands (IDL), Maggie Creek Fire District, “and structures that were at the head of the fire were protected and safe.”
The fire occurred on private land, burning grass, brush and open ponderosa pine.
Cause of the fire was grass being ignited when an osprey came into contact with Avista power lines, and its burnt carcass fell to the ground.
Avista had approximately 140 customers in the Kooskia/Stites area that were without power due to the fire, which damaged two power poles. Avista had power restored to all its customers around 6:30 p.m. that night.
IDL dispatched resources from its Maggie Creek and Craig Mountain fire districts, and was supplemented by the Kooskia Rural Fire Department, U.S. Forest Service, two engines from a State of Colorado team, and private citizens.
Overall, fire resources deployed were eight engines, one private dozer, two wildland attack modules, two helicopters, one air attack aircraft and two SEATs (single-engine air tanker).
Chaffee reported the fire was contained at 8 p.m. that evening. A 20-person crew was on scene the following day, spraying hot spots and conducting mopup.
