ELK CITY — Approximately 678 Avista electric customers in Elk City and the surrounding area will experience a planned power outage this Friday, Oct. 22. The planned outage will begin at 10 a.m. and end at 4 p.m. Impacted customers will be notified. Traffic will be limited to one lane on State Highway 14, between mile marker 38 and 39. Traffic control will be in place.
During this time, Avista crews will perform maintenance and replace aging infrastructure in the area. The routine maintenance will increase reliability and reduce future outages in the area.
“The routine maintenance is a continuation of the work started the previous week that was postponed due to weather,” said Patrick Hagen, manager of electric operations in Grangeville and the surrounding area. “We appreciate your understanding as we work to increase the reliability of the service to your homes and businesses.”
Customers who have questions or concerns can contact Avista at 800-227-9187 for assistance and reference outage number 1290137.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.