ELK CITY — Approximately 678 Avista electric customers in Elk City and the surrounding area will experience a planned power outage this Friday, Oct. 22. The planned outage will begin at 10 a.m. and end at 4 p.m. Impacted customers will be notified. Traffic will be limited to one lane on State Highway 14, between mile marker 38 and 39. Traffic control will be in place.

During this time, Avista crews will perform maintenance and replace aging infrastructure in the area. The routine maintenance will increase reliability and reduce future outages in the area.

“The routine maintenance is a continuation of the work started the previous week that was postponed due to weather,” said Patrick Hagen, manager of electric operations in Grangeville and the surrounding area. “We appreciate your understanding as we work to increase the reliability of the service to your homes and businesses.”

Customers who have questions or concerns can contact Avista at 800-227-9187 for assistance and reference outage number 1290137.

