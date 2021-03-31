More than a thousand Avista customers were still without power Monday afternoon following a Sunday windstorm that swept through the Inland Northwest and — at its peak — caused disruptions to overall 18,600. Motorists were delayed in several locations due to fallen debris, as well as downed power lines. Repair work on damage resulting from a total 120 incidents reported is expected to continue into today, March 31, according to Avista. According to Avista communications manger David Vowels, outages began to occur on the system at 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 29, and continued throughout the evening.
“Soft and saturated ground, due to recent rain has contributed to the number of trees that came down as a result of the wind,” Vowels said. “Across the region, trees and wind coming into contact with electric lines and equipment caused damage to the transmission and distribution system. Due to redundancies built into the electrical system, Avista was able to reroute power, restoring service to some customers sooner.” Within its coverage area, Avista reported Grangeville — along with Coeur d’Alene and St. Maries — as the hardest hit areas from the storm.
Also Sunday evening, Idaho County Light and Power Cooperative started reporting outages in its network around 11:35 p.m., stretching from the Cottonwood area and into the Clearwater Valley up through Kamiah. High winds reported by National Weather Service stations in the region caught the height of the storm in Grangeville starting at 11:55 p.m. Sunday, with gusts reaching 38 mph and continuing through to 1:35 a.m. Highest wind speeds recorded within the area were from the Syringa station, which reported gusts hitting 43 mph by 9:52 p.m. Sunday and topping 51 by 10:52 p.m., declining to 48 mph an hour later.
More than just garbage cans were blown over, as trees and debris were reported fallen into area roadways, with multiple incidents noted along U.S. Highway 12 between Kooskia and Orofino. Along Powerline Road, east of Fenn, approximately a mile of line was reported down due to the storm, according to the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office. Kamiah Fire-Rescue (KFR) responded to a small fire along U.S. 12, milepost 68 (two miles south of Kamiah), caused by a downed power line. According to a KFR social media post, fire damage was limited to grass, tree limbs and asphalt from the energized wires.
No structure damage was reported, even though the fire was less than five feet from the residence’s front door. Emergency services involved in these incidents included the Idaho and Lewis county sheriff’s offices, KFR and Idaho Transportation Department.
