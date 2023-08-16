GLENWOOD — On Aug. 2, at approximately 4:11 p.m., a 911 call was made for a house fire at 1277 Caribel Road in Glenwood. Glenwood/Caribel Fire Department responded first to the scene, with Carrot Ridge Fire Department, Kamiah Fire Rescue, with the Idaho Department of Lands (IDL) also responding. Two sheds and a house were involved in this fire, also causing a small wildland fire of less than an acre to occur. IDL and a helicopter contained the grassland fire within an hour of it starting.
The fire was contained by 8:14 p.m., but the three structures were a complete loss. There were around 25 firefighters from all departments on the scene, with an estimated cost of damages being around $250,000 for the three structures.
“The best part was having multiple agencies on the scene in a unified attack on the fire,” explained Kamiah Fire-Rescue deputy fire chief Billy Monaham. Monaham is a retired Los Angeles County firefighter, with 38 years of firefighting experience.
When asked what the hardest challenge was with this fire, Monaham replied, “With rural fire departments, there can be delays with response time. First arriving units can be delayed because they have jobs and are all volunteers. Kamiah was dispatched late, and without auto aid, it can be a big challenge calling all the agencies and getting them there on time.”
According to Monaham, the cause of the fire was a laptop or tablet that was charging and overheated, causing it to catch on fire. There were no injuries, and all residents and pets left the building in time.
