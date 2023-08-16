Aug. 2 structure fire on Caribel Road in Glenwood photo

Crews work on remaining hot spots at the scene of an Aug. 2 structure fire on Caribel Road in Glenwood.

 Contributed photo

GLENWOOD — On Aug. 2, at approximately 4:11 p.m., a 911 call was made for a house fire at 1277 Caribel Road in Glenwood. Glenwood/Caribel Fire Department responded first to the scene, with Carrot Ridge Fire Department, Kamiah Fire Rescue, with the Idaho Department of Lands (IDL) also responding. Two sheds and a house were involved in this fire, also causing a small wildland fire of less than an acre to occur. IDL and a helicopter contained the grassland fire within an hour of it starting.

The fire was contained by 8:14 p.m., but the three structures were a complete loss. There were around 25 firefighters from all departments on the scene, with an estimated cost of damages being around $250,000 for the three structures.

