Voters head to the polls next Tuesday to decide on area school district levies, positions for the hospital board and highway district, a revenue bond, and a mayoral recall.
Polls are open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on May 21. A list of polling places, along with sample ballots, are in this week’s issue, pages 3-4B.
School levies
Salmon River Joint School District 243 is asking for a $525,000 supplemental levy.
Cottonwood Joint School District 242 is asking for a $325,000 supplemental levy.
Mountain View School District 244 is asking for a $3,090,048 supplemental levy.
GRANGEVILLE – Six candidates have filed to run for three open positions on Syringa Hospital’s board of trustees.
Hospital district
Syringa Hospital District has six individuals seeking three open six-year terms on the board of trustees: Barbara Essen, Preston L. Funkhouser, Chad G. Jungert, John R. Gaither, James H. May (incumbent) and Laura A. Smith.
Highway district
Kidder Harris Highway District has two individuals vying for one position to represent subdistrict 3: Douglas Boller (incumbent) and William D. Willis II.
Recall
Voters within city limits will be deciding whether to recall Kooskia Mayor Charlotte Schilling.
Revenue bond
Voters in the Clearwater Water District will decide on whether to approve the entity to issue additional water revenue bonds in a total not to exceed $250,000. Funds will go toward additional and unanticipated costs for water system improvements.
