GRANGEVILLE — Jeff Shinn, Salmon River District Ranger, Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest told Idaho County Commissioners he assumed they have heard rumors that the Forest Service is closing the Milner Trail.

“That is not the case, we are not closing the trail,” Shinn explained.

