GRANGEVILLE — Jeff Shinn, Salmon River District Ranger, Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest told Idaho County Commissioners he assumed they have heard rumors that the Forest Service is closing the Milner Trail.
“That is not the case, we are not closing the trail,” Shinn explained.
The popular historic trail traverses from Mt. Idaho to near Florence and is open for motorized use year-round, including grooming for snowmobile use.
Referencing Charles (Alan) Lamm, who also attended the July 19 board of commissioners meeting, Shinn explained that the trail goes through Lamm’s private land and four other adjacent private parcels. Lamm recently told Shinn that he intends to install a gate on his 10-acre property, blocking through travel on the route.
“I can’t enjoy my property. The reason I bought it is to enjoy the peace and tranquility,” Lamm said.
He described people trespassing, driving too fast, kids recently partying nearby until 4 a.m., people shooting on his property, falling his timber, and stealing his firewood. Sheriff Doug Ulmer, who also attended the meeting, encouraged Lamm to call 911 to report lawless behavior.
The segment of trail that crosses Lamms’ property and that of four other landowners is east of the Grangeville Salmon Road and Fish Creek and located in Section 15 of T29N, R3E, Section 15. The route is also known as Tollgate Road.
Shinn explained to commissioners the Forest Service wants to continue to offer the public use of the trail. Forest Service lands people researched whether the Forest Service holds an easement across Lamm’s property and four adjacent landowners.
“We have no evidence of an easement,” Shinn said.
Shinn said the Forest Service position is that while the Forest Service does not have an easement, Idaho County may.
“We have some evidence that there’s county jurisdiction,” referencing Idaho county commissioners’ July 8, 1872, meeting minutes. The handwritten minutes state that the Mose Milliner trail is “hereby declared a county trail,” in response to a petition from F.A. Shearer.
“Is there a right of way?” Idaho County Commissioner Skip Brandt said that question boils down to.
“That’ll be a legal beagle question,” referring to Matt Jessup, a civil attorney who advises the board of commissioners. Jessup stated the county is not taking a position on the easement today. He explained that if someone submits a petition for validation of the road (Milner trail) to the county, that is the process.
“I would assume that we may get a petition,” Brandt concluded.
Shinn is concerned that unless they have access, the Forest Service can’t continue to spend funds to groom the route for snowmobile use.
“If we don’t have a legal right of way, we can’t spend government funds,” he said.
Brandt encouraged Shinn to make contingency plans to reroute the trail around the private land. Shinn acknowledged his staff is looking at this, but it would not be a quick process, due to fuel reduction and vegetation management priorities and the need to complete NEPA review. Jeremy Harris, Salmon River Ranger District recreation supervisor said the distance that the trail crosses private land for roughly a mile but a reroute would be longer.
In response to the suggestion of volunteers rerouting the trail, Shinn said, “We’re the federal government, we have to do things a certain way. We can’t just get a neighbor with an excavator.”
“We have a preference to keep it open. We’re willing to explore all options,” Shinn concluded.
