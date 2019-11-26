The FBI has concluded a forensic examination of the remains of Shawnta L. Pankey. According to a joint release from Nez Perce County Coroner Joshua Hall and the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office, at this time, neither agency will be releasing any of the FBI’s report to the public.
Pankey’s remains are expected to be turned over to her family in the next few weeks.
Pankey, 25, of Grangeville, had been missing since April 15, 2018, when human remains – a skull and other unidentified bones -- were found this spring, May 5, in the Snake River south of Lewiston. Pankey’s identity was subsequently confirmed using dental records, and the remains were sent to the FBI in Quantico, Va., for an in-depth examination.
Investigators say suspicious circumstances were involved in Pankey’s disappearance. She was last seen that April 15 morning at her Grangeville apartment, along with her boyfriend, Edward M. Mills. He reported last seeing Pankey after the pair had an argument while camped at Pine Bar along the Salmon River south of Cottonwood, and she left on a walk around 10 a.m.
