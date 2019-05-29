Federal law enforcement will be assisting Idaho County investigators in determination on the partial skeletal remains of Shawnta L. Pankey.
According to Detective Jerry Johnson, Idaho County Sheriff’s Office, Pankey’s remains were taken to the Ada County Coroner’s Office where they will undergo some tissue preservation, cleaning and documentation. Upon completion, they will be sent to the FBI in Quantico, Va., for an in-depth examination, a process he expects will take several months.
“This was the result of a cooperative effort between Joshua Hall, Nez Perce County coroner, and Cody Funke, Idaho County coroner, to assist us in seeking every possible bit of evidence and information,” Johnson said.
Pankey, 25, of Grangeville, had been missing since a year ago, April 15, 2018, when human remains were found earlier this month, May 5, in the Snake River south of Lewiston. A skull and other unidentified bones were recovered from the river and on the bank by the Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team. Four days later, the remains were confirmed by the Nez Perce County coroner using dental records.
Investigators still believe suspicious circumstances were involved in Pankey’s disappearance. She was last seen that April 15 morning at her Grangeville apartment, along with boyfriend, Edward M. Mills. He reported last seeing Pankey after the pair had an argument, while camped at Pine Bar along the Salmon River south of Cottonwood, and she left on a walk around 10 a.m.
