GRANGEVILLE — Street parking: an issue when the Grangeville City Council discussed it last summer, but its impact has become more apparent this winter as public works crews maneuver streets — some narrowed due to several parked cars — to plow snow.
“Drive around town right now, and it’s kind of a mess,” said Mayor Wes Lester, at the Jan. 3 council meeting. “Cars haven’t been moved since the first snowstorm. Some streets are barely wide enough for snowplows to go through, let alone no place to plow snow.”
Last August, Lester raised the issue with trailers parked on city streets for council discussion. The ordinance allows these to be parked on the street for no more than 24 hours, at which point the owner can move the trailer or seek a 21-day permit. No solutions were come to, as the council discussed the problems with enforcement, the prevalence and frequency of use of trailers (including utility and recreational) in the community, and the need to also address vehicles in this, as well.
“This is a really good time to drive around town, take an hour, and see what’s happening,” he said, “because we’ve got to do something.”
Public works director Bob Mager echoed Lester’s concern with cars, but less so with trailers.
“Trailers don’t bother me that much. They’re easier to move,” he said, noting a recent example where he contacted Grangeville Police that facilitated a trailer to be moved, and the road was plowed and reopened. Emergency vehicle access is also another issue in that, as fire chief, he is also concerned with: “If I can’t get an engine through, I start squawking.”
Cars are more difficult, he said. Some residential areas have owners with multiple cars parked on the street that have not moved since the first snow.
[Police chief Joe Newman’s] hands are tied,” Mager said, if they have a current registration sticker, which allows for them to be parked on the street.
Newman said an option the council can review for solutions is Spokane’s ordinance that sets up even and odd days for parking on north, south, east and west streets. Public works puts out a notice of plowing certain streets, and vehicles on south and east streets, for example, would be moved to north and west streets. Those vehicles not moved would be towed.
“It’s something to look at, because it’s not limited to a specific type of vehicle,” Newman said, and it’s an ordinance already in operation that can be reviewed for applicability locally.
Mager said the city is not at the size yet for such a policy. With Spokane, the city may spend several days in snow removal, hitting the main arterials and moving to residential areas, but Grangeville can be completed in a seven-hour day.
•
Leading the meeting, city administrator Tonya Kennedy — speaking by phone — administered the oath of office to council members Mayor Wes Lester, and councilors Scott Winkler, Beryl Grant and Dylan Canaday. The four were re-elected in unopposed races in the Nov. 2, 2021, elections.
