KAMIAH – “Yes, if the levy passes, we plan to open the middle school building,” Kamiah School District 304 Superintendent Steve Higgins said last Thursday. “Many people in the community have made it clear this is what they want; this is important to them.”
Kamiah will ask its patrons to pass a two-year, $647,000 ($647,000 request each year) override levy March 10 to fund school operations and maintenance for the 2020-2021 and 2021-2022 school years.
The middle school building was shuttered last year when the levy did not pass. The approximately 150 students in grades four through eighth were shuffled to the elementary and high school buildings.
“It’s been really tight – every nook and cranny has been used,” Higgins said. “There’s just not a lot of breathing room.”
Higgins said a two-year levy provides stability to the district and its employees, and it would allow them to address some maintenance items.
“I don’t even want to say what would happen if the levy doesn’t pass,” Higgins shook his head. “I really want us to have the vision of ‘What opportunities can we offer our students?’ rather than ‘What can we cut now?’” he said.
Patron Robert Millage, who has two sons in the Kamiah school district, said he has seen the negative impact of closing the middle school.
“The middle school kids have kind of been tacked on to the bottom of the high school, and they don’t really have any place to call their own,” he said.
In addition, he feels the building being closed has had a negative effect on the town’s economy.
“The middle school gym held a lot of basketball tournaments, among other things, and that brought people to town,” he said. “Grocery stores, gas stations, restaurants – they all benefit from these activities.”
As a real estate agent, Millage said he also sees first-hand what people want when they are considering relocating.
“They want to know the schools are strong,” he said. “People know schools are the center of a community.”
“I don’t like more taxes any more than anyone else does, but I don’t think we can be shortsighted about the health of our schools,” he said. “Until we figure out something better, this is the system we have.”
Higgins added when he began as superintendent in 2017, he desired to return music to Kamiah schools.
“I believe music is the lifeblood of a school, and I would love to see it at pep games, concerts and other events,” he said. “As of yet, I haven’t been able to make that happen, but that’s definitely a goal for the future.”
