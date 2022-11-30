KOOSKIA — “I would really like to hear a report on how the four-day week is going,” patron Bill Lane told the Mountain View School District 244 board of trustees. Lane was one of about 25 people who attended the Nov. 17 meeting held at Clearwater Valley Elementary School.
Superintendent Steve Higgins let Lane know there have been some cost savings so far, and the four-day process is so far going well.
“We had all these big projections of what we were supposed to save,” trustee Casey Smith said. “I see people at the schools on Fridays, so I’m not sure how that is a cost savings,” if the buildings are not closed.
On one particular Friday in question, special education coordinator Amanda Bush let him know it was a teacher in-session day.
“One day a month, all teachers are working,” she said.
When budgetary items were discussed, Smith said, “We’ve dumbed down our special education by cutting their education by 20%, so how is there a deficit,” within the special education budget?
Bush explained there is something called “maintenance of effort” under federal law.
“This relates to both time and money. Because we spent that much last year, we are required to spend that much again. We cannot go backward in special education. The feds don’t care if we are four-or-five-day,” she explained. “We can do it [spend] two ways, per person — which for each special education student is about $7,000 — or we can spend the same total amount and meet requirements.”
“We have more special education students than ever,” she continued. “By law, if someone walks into our district who requires services, it’s not up for negotiation. There is just no way to back off special education.”
“What about utilities? Or benefits? I just don’t see the savings,” Smith stated.
“Has the price of diesel gone up? Food?” asked Higgins. “That’s why we call them projections. We have to have them to try and be prepared the best we can.”
Later in the meeting, Lane asked if patrons could have the opportunity to see “numbers down on paper that make sense to the everyday guy,” when financial items are discussed.
Higgins told him those would be made available as the administration continues to work toward a budget for the 2023-24 school year.
Higgins went on to report that Elk City School is exiting from school improvement as they have met all the requirements with the mentorship of administrator/consultant Dennis Kachelmier and the Elk City teacher and students’ hard work.
