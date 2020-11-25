GRANGEVILLE — Tax time during the days of COVID-19: Payments come due next month, and the Idaho County Treasurer’s Office is ensuring residents have options and extended access to make this as convenient and safe as possible.
“Taxes are due on Dec. 20, but this falls on a Sunday this year, so we will be accepting payments on the Monday following [Dec. 21] without any penalty or interest charged,” said county treasurer Abbie Hudson.
Payments can be made at the treasurer’s office at the Idaho County Courthouse in Grangeville, sent by mail, or done on the phone or online.
“Lots of people pay in cash,” she said, but for security the office recommends those be made by check or with online payment options. Hudson said the office does accept e-checks, but only online and not over the phone. E-checks are assessed a $1 fee, and credit/debit cards (taken by phone, online or at the counter) are assessed a 2.5 percent convenience fee, which the card company receives.
New this year, a secure dropbox is located in the courthouse parking lot, located in the exit lane, to accept payments whether by walk-ups or drive-throughs. Hudson said this will be checked twice a day, and it specifically advises no cash payments should be deposited in the box.
“COVID is touching people’s lives whether we like it or not,” Hudson said, and precautions remain in place at the treasurer’s office that were first adopted at the implementation of safety guidelines in late March.
For the treasurer’s office, three customers are allowed in the office at any one time to allow for appropriate social distancing, which they also encourage in the hallway for those waiting.
Masks? Those aren’t mandated within the courthouse, Hudson said; however, the public is encouraged to wear these — at their own discretion — for their own and other’s safety.
“A lot of people will come in to drop off a check so they can get a receipt,” she said, but the public has the option to have a receipt mailed to them. When mailing or putting a payment in the dropbox, include a note requesting a receipt and one will be sent by mail.
This time of year ramps up the workload for the treasurer’s office. As an example, last year on Dec. 20, Hudson’s office literally had 17 feet of mail lined up for processing, which is handled by a three-person staff — one of whom is seasonal, brought on for this annual deluge. This year, one staffer is presently out, due to a COVID diagnosis, so Hudson encourages payments to be made as soon as possible, and that patrons have patience when calling or visiting the office.
“Sometimes we will have lines that back out the door into the hall,” she said, to which patrons at the county take priority over mail, which is then handled with the oldest being opened first.
On that note, Hudson said due to the high workload volume this time of year, tax payment checks may not be deposited for up to a month following receipt by her office. So she advised ensuring that is marked as paid in check registers to avoid accidentally spending that money and not having enough in the account to cover the check. If a check bounces, a $15 return fee is assessed.
On average in December, the county will receive between $6 million to $7 million on tax payments, according to Hudson. This year, most taxpayers who are within Mt. View School District 244 boundaries will be seeing a little tax break, due to the failure of the $3.9 million override levy in May.
“Unless their property was reassessed this year and their value went up,” she said, “most will see a drop in their taxes, some more than others.”
