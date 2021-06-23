GRANGEVILLE — The tree branched drooped with the weight of tens of thousands of bees that had swarmed in front of Grangeville City Hall last week. The telltale hum of their activity filled the air around the front entrance as beekeeper Tony Bennett set to work last Monday, June 14, in removing the mass.
“People are scared of bees because wasps and hornets make such a bad name for them,” Bennett said. He was working in a bee hat and jacket; however, the protective gear was largely unnecessary as he maneuvered an eight-frame hive box underneath the hive while bees flew around — but not at — him. The situation was such that his three children — Brooke, 12, Bowen, 9, and Branch, 8 — were close at hand to watch the removal, with a couple using bits of honeycomb to attract bees to their hands.
“They’re not aggressive; they’re not protecting anything,” Bennett said.
With a steady movement, he worked the loaded limb close above the box and gave a shake that dumped the mass of bees into the box, with a puff of many swirling about in the aftermath. With the queen at the bottom, the remaining bees in the area began the transition from tree and air to start landing on the box.
City staff contacted Bennett, of Greencreek, for help in removing the swarm discovered earlier that day, which was one of two he was called out on. This swarm estimated around four to five pounds, which would be roughly estimated at between 14,000 to 17,500 bees.
“I got into this six years ago, and I knew nothing about bees,” he said, when his kids’ grandfather was building a shop on some property with five hives that needed to be removed. “So, I took them out to my place, and after a year I really liked them.” With this, he connected with Grangeville area beekeeper, Joe Holliman, and the pair worked together on swarm removals... many of those times without using a protective suit.
“I bet I only get stung two or three times a year,” Bennett said, “and that’s because I put my hand down on them or they get stuck in an armpit.”
“Every now and then you’ll feel them bump you, because they’re not very good fliers,” he continued. “But sometimes you’ll be working the hive and you’ll feel like someone is poking you. That means they’re starting to get aggressive, so you better suit up.”
Bennett keeps bees at the family’s property, noting he’s not into collecting the honey, but in it for the pollination aspect. As well, it’s to help support the bee population that is threatened by parasites, disease, and people ignorant of what these are and spraying them. Bees are the sideline as the family, operating as Bennett Creek Ranch, raises valais blacknose sheep.
With these bees, he slowly inserted one of eight honeycomb-filled frames, and after more bees had moved into the hive, he swept the top and put the lid on. This hive would remain in place until later that evening when the bees would be calm and he would recover it.
“This started out as, “I don’t want to do this,’” he said of bees, “to now where we’re peacefully sitting here listening to the bees; its like a waterfall. Not as cuddly as sheep though,” he smiled.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.