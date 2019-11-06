GRANGEVILLE – Last spring, Myra Pearce was invited to sing her song “We Are the West” during the National Finals Rodeo World of Rodeo Reunion & Gold Card Gathering in Las Vegas.
Little did she know she would be nominated and selected for the Famous Ladies of the West honor, a Who’s Who of western women.
“I am very honored,” Pearce said from her Grangeville home. Singing all her life, Pearce co-wrote the song “We Are the West.”
“This is a dream come true – I’m still kind of in shock,” she smiled.
A year ago, she would not have even thought a trip like this – set for Dec. 12 and 13 – would be possible.
“I had a ruptured appendix and was in the hospital for 20 days,” she said. “God is good, I am better and I so look forward to attending this event.”
Pearce said she loves to promote and share the West and will be one of a group of other ladies from across the United States who will be honored.
Originally from Moses Lake, Pearce spent years in Montana and has lived in Grangeville for about seven years. She has been performing since the age of 13 and has three CDs, which are available for download where music is sold on-line. She spent years on the fair circuit, performing and opening for a variety of country singers.
A fun fact about Pearce is she was Miss Rodeo Washington in 1977 and her daughter, Alyson Grinestaff Hanson, was Miss Rodeo Montana in 2013.
“Like mother, like daughter,” Pearce smiled.
Pearce is a realtor for United Country Real Estate in Grangeville. She can be reached at the Grangeville office at 208-983-0069.
