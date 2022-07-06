GRANGEVILLE — It was the best of times, it was the worst of times.
Some were taken out by the hook shot, some by the pirate toss and some by an over-the-flag throw. Many walked away shaking their heads at an apologizing partner.
In the end, the Grangeville Border Days Super Egg Toss was enjoyed by 4,140 participants during its three mornings, July 2, 3 and 4.
“We’ve been doing this our whole lives!” laughed Scott Wilkins of Aloha, Ore.
“I cannot believe we finally won! This is our year!” grinned an excited Garrett Dragonbourne, also of Aloha.
The brothers were the winners of the July 2 egg toss which saw 1,440 people participate.
“There’s an egg shortage you know, so be careful,” called our announcer Mike Johnson. “Tomorrow it may be BYOE — bring your own egg.”
Cash and Carry provided the eggs for the event, which, Johnson said, came from Texas. When it didn’t seem like there would be enough eggs to go around, Seasons Restaurant and Jeremy and Briana Kaschmitter stepped in with eggs.
July 2 saw the most participants at 1,560, and it was also a repeat as the brother duo of Wilkins and Dragonbourne won again, with stiff competition that ended in triple overtime. Their competitors, Chase Bentley and Kolten Key of Grangeville, came in second in a tough toss-off.
“This is the most momentous occasion of my life,” smiled Ted Wilkins of Grangeville, grandfather to the two-day winners.
Day three brought a team who had seen the winners circle before with husband-and-wife Shawn and Calen Wolter of Grangeville. They also won the toss-off. On this day, July 4, 1,440 people participated once again.
“Last time we won I was nine months pregnant,” laughed Calen. As she and Shawn shook hands with the brothers following the toss-off, she told them, “We couldn’t let you have a three-day sweep.”
Johnson thanked Pizza Factory for the use of electricity for the microphone during Main Street events, as well as Super 8 Motel for the Super Egg Toss trophies.
•
Harpster resident Amanda Hunter was with her son, Cash, and niece and nephew, Massey and Heston, at the Heritage Square fish pond on Saturday, July 2, trying out their luck. For Hunter, the parade and rodeo are her favorite Border Days events. Overall, the festival has been one she’s enjoyed for a lifetime, and her involvement also includes being a former Border Days princess.
“I’ve been coming since I was younger than him,” she said, referring to Cash, “my entire life, 35 years.”
“This is a hometown, fun family thing,” Hunter said, adding that high gas prices didn’t discourage her from attending this year.
“It’s not a concern. I make it work,” she said.
•
Passing through on their way to Montana on Saturday, Jack and Trudy Desmond of Walla Walla, Wash., made an unscheduled stop in Grangeville to see what was going on, and to eat.
“We’re going to our friends in Helena to enjoy the Fourth together,” Trudy said, “and we saw all this going on and decided to stop off to check it out.”
“I smelled the hamburgers,” Jack said, “so I’m the one who said we needed to put on the brakes.”
The couple were planning to stay through the parade, visit the booths downtown and head up to the park to look at more there.
“And the shortcake. Someone said there’d be shortcake, so that’s the next stop,” Jack said.
Gas prices were not a concern for the Desmonds.
“You make it work, because it’s worth it to spend time with friends, and we haven’t seen them in a few years,” Trudy said.
•
Blake Darr and Nelson Bruzas nearly went undefeated during the second annual cornhole tournament fundraiser for the Grangeville baseball and softball teams, held Sunday, July 3 at Green Acres.
Their only loss during the double-elimination tournament came at the hands of two men the young GHS alums got to know during their playing days — football coaches Jeff Adams and Chad Hill. Hill and Adams’ path to the final had been the opposite, with a loss to the Lustig Brothers during the second round forcing them to play loser-out match after loser-out match.
Adams and Hill avenged their loss to the Lustigs late in the tournament — the semifinal round — and they nearly took out Darr and Bruzas, too.
Having to beat the young ones twice proved too much, as, having taken one game 21-8, Hill and Adams saw Darr and Bruzas surge ahead with one big swing.
Trailing 7-6 with Hill and Adams making a series of clutch throws to match their opponents and hold the lead, Bruzas chalked a 10-point swing and he and Darr never trailed again.
“One of us had to clutch up,” Bruzas said, “and Blake came through and I threw good bags that second game. We played well through the wind and rain.”
“It’s from practicing all year long,” Darr said. “We both play a lot of cornhole.”
It was Darr’s second win at the event, and it was Bruzas’ third tournament, having played this event last year as well as one in Cottonwood.
•
Tim Oberholzer of Cottonwood enjoyed the Twin Pines Trail Run, completing the 10-mile course in 1 hour, 29 minutes last Saturday, July 2.
“It’s really nice to have a local race to do,” he said. “This is a sneaky-hard course because you keep climbing and climbing and climbing, and then on the way down, you think it’s all downhill. But it’s not.”
It’s part of a lifetime of running for Oberholzer, who started with cross-country in high school. He’s been doing trail runs since 1998, when he ran a 50K in Grapevine, Texas — a 31-mile distance he took on before even running the more popular 26.2-mile marathon distance.
