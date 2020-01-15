GRANGEVILLE – Organizers are asking the public to join in for the 2nd annual People’s March on Saturday, Jan. 18, to honor the spirit of Martin Luther King, Jr./Human Rights Day weekend.
The event is open to all no matter their religion, politics or age. The event -- organized by Carla Wilkins of Lewis-Clark State College - Grangeville Outreach Center, Norma Staaf and Michelle Perdue -- will take place at the Idaho County Veterans Outreach and Community Center at 318 E. Main Street in Grangeville.
Doors open at 10:30 a.m. for optional sign-making, with supplies provided. Positive sign messages are encouraged. Those interested will gather for the march by 11:45 a.m., walking peacefully on the sidewalks of downtown Grangeville. The group will return to the center for a soup and sides potluck lunch at 12:30 p.m. (bring a dish to share). Participants are also encouraged to bring canned food donations for the food bank.
During lunch, three speakers (10 minutes each) will each bring their own perspective to the theme of “What are you doing for others?
Pat Hunter of Harpster will discuss her fund-raising efforts for “Rescue Her,” an organization which fights human trafficking. She creates and sells a variety of handcrafted items through “Pat’s Crafty Corner” with all profits going to “Rescue Her.” Kelly Turney will focus on the positive contributions of the millennial generation to the community. Turney owns a photography business and directs the Cornerstone Theater Group, in addition to her role as the director of the Hope Center. Joel Gomez, owner of the Melting Pot and The Trails restaurants in Grangeville, will discuss his experience as an immigrant.
For questions about the event, contact Carla at LCSC 208-983-2164, Norma at 208-993-0689 or Michelle at 983-3763.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.