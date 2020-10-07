The University of Idaho Extension Pesticide Safety Education Program (PSEP) will be conducting 12 pesticide webinars, via Zoom, Oct. 20 through Dec. 22. Pesticide applicators can take one, two, three or up to 12 webinars. The PSEP webinars are synchronous and require pre-registration on the U of I Marketplace (https://marketplace.uidaho.edu/C20272_ustores/web/index.jsp).
Cost is $10 per webinar. Topics include Safety, Urban Pest Management, Weed Management, and Environmental Impact. Contact: Ronda Hirnyck or Kimberly Tate, cals-ipm@uidaho.edu or 208-364-4046.
