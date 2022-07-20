GRANGEVILLE — Where should animals — specifically what many consider livestock — be allowed? Right now, that use is limited to two zones in Grangeville: Residential B and Industrial D. But a circulating petition hopes to find public support to extend usage for town overall.
“We want to allow in all of city limits, chickens and rabbits,” said Ashley Szudajski. She and fellow Grangeville resident, Lyndsay Sendra, are leading a petition push to gather signatures supporting extending that usage to city zones Residential A and Commercial C. They have through Aug. 11 to gather signatures and turn these in to the Grangeville City Hall to be considered for the council’s following meeting that Monday, Aug. 15.
This effort follows a city initiative started this summer to review two longstanding municipal issues in a series of public meetings to take comment. One is on-street parking of trailers, and at issue here is animals allowed within the city. The city council held its first meeting on animals on July 5, and the next is set for Aug. 1.
Currently, the city ordinance reads that within residential zone B and industrial zone D, a property is allowed one cow; two each of horses, sheep, goats and llamas; and also rabbits and poultry within an enclosure. More restrictive are residential zone A and commercial zone C, which regulate only dogs, and they do not allow those animals listed for zones B and D.
Earlier this year, the council set up the parameters on the animal issue, stating it was only looking to address zones B and D — leaving A and C as-is — in its discussions on whether and how to change city code. Szudajski found that out too late, she said, though she did speak at the July 5 meeting to advocate for extending usage to all zones.
“I presented facts that I have accumulated from other communities around us that are of similar size or bigger, that allow fowl and rabbits in city limits,” she said. “I even gave the square footage required in those communities for those animals.”
Szudajski has a combination of reasons for her pushing to extend this usage that are family-focused.
“We have five children, and they want to do 4-H. Some want to do chickens and some want to do rabbits,” she said; however, they live in Residential Zone A and so technically are not allowed. This is in contrast to other rural communities in the area that do. Also, it’s a matter of how to stretch the food budget in times of high prices that continue to soar.
“With the price of everything skyrocketing,” she continued, “it would also help benefit some families. Not all, but some who choose to do it.”
While the petition does deal with the animal zoning issue in general, it will have to be addressed separately by the city council apart from the established public meeting schedule. This is due to the council setting public meeting parameters to address only zones B and D, while the petition involves zones A and C. According to city administrator Tonya Kennedy, Szudajski is listed on the Aug. 15 agenda to present her petition for the council to take under advisement.
Szudajski and Sendra are leading the petition effort, which requires not just signatures, but also addresses for each signer, which is part of the process required by the city.
To find out how to sign the petition, contact Szudajski at 660-281-5531 or aszudajski@gmail.com; or Sendra at 208-507-2411.
