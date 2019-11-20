The annual Pets and Kids Pictures with Santa
The annual Pets and Kids Pictures with Santa were taken Saturday, Nov. 16, at Ace Home Center in Grangeville. Here, Santa is pictured with Kym Keller and her dog, Sweetpea. All proceeds go to Animal Ark. Thanks to CHS Primeland, Ace, Irwin Drug, Toni Baker, The Gallery, Bob and Carolyn Haning (Mr. and Mrs. Claus) and Kym Keller. The photos have been an annual event for at least 15 years.

 By Lorie Palmer - Idaho County Free Press
Pets and Kids Pictures with Santa
St. Nick is pictured with JJ, the Ace Mascot, at the annual Pets and Kids Pictures with Santa, taken Saturday, Nov. 16, at Ace Home Center in Grangeville.

