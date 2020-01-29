Pilant is ‘Airman of the Year’

CHARLESTON, S.C. – U.S. Air Force squadron aviation resource management airman first class Kelsey Pilant was recently named Airman of the Year for the 15th Airlift Squadron at JB Charleston.
Pilant graduated last year from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. She earned distinction as an honor graduate.
She is the daughter of Michael and Amanda Pilant of Grangeville and is a 2018 graduate of Grangeville High School.
“Joining the Air Force is the best choice I ever made, and I thank my parents for supporting all my crazy dreams my whole life,” Pilant recently posted on Facebook.
Pilant plans to marry Mac Summers April 25.
