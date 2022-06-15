Investigations completed by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) attribute pilot error as the cause in two unrelated aircraft accident in the Warren area last year. In both incidents, the FAA reports the pilots stating there were no pre-accident mechanical failures or malfunctions with the airplanes that would have precluded normal operation.
A Cessna 182E was destroyed following a crash and subsequent fire, reported Sept. 27, 2021, northeast of the Warren Airport, near the Slaughter Creek Drainage. According to the initial release by the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office (ICSO) and FAA information, Gary and Amy Haass, ages and hometowns unknown, were flying from Wasilla, Alaska, and at the time of the crash had left Warren en route to Boise. The pair reportedly suffered serious injuries and was flown out for treatment by LifeFlight helicopters.
According to the FAA’s final report, dated May 25, probable cause of the crash was the pilot’s failure to maintain altitude while maneuvering in a valley of mountainous terrain.
“The pilot reported that shortly after takeoff, during the initial climb, she encountered downdrafts,” stated the FAA analysis. “She decided against a crosswind turn and maneuvered the airplane though a valley with the intention of turning the airplane around. However, the airplane was unable to outclimb the terrain and struck treetops. Subsequently, the airplane impacted terrain and a fire ensued. The airplane was destroyed during the post-impact fire.”
In an unrelated incident, a Cessna 182P was destroyed in a crash and subsequent fire reported on June 21,2021. The pilot and passenger received serious injuries and were transported by LifeFlight aircraft to hospitals for treatment.
According to the FAA, the pair left Caldwell that day and were en route to Warren when the crash occurred in the area of Smith Knob. ICSO Dispatch was notified of the crash from an emergency locator transmission from the plane, and community members and civilian aircrafts were able to locate the wreckage.
In the May 25 FAA report, probable cause was the pilot’s decision to continue the approach for landing with excess airspeed, which resulted in an aborted landing and subsequent collision with trees.
“The pilot reported that, while on final approach to land, he was ‘concerned they had too much speed’ to stop in time but elected to continue with the landing,” stated the FAA analysis. “About midfield, as the airplane was floating down the airstrip, the pilot aborted the landing and applied full power. During the climb out, the airplane was unable to outclimb rising terrain or maneuver in the narrow canyon to return to the airstrip.”
