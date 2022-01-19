Pine Tree Community Credit Union members photo

Pine Tree Community Credit Union matched members’ donations and gave $22,865 to the Camas Prairie Food Bank. (L-R) food bank volunteers Susan Johnson, Carol Schmidt, PTCCU’s Zetta Bates and Dan Goehring, CEO, and food bank volunteer Don Soltman.

 Free Press / Lorie Palmer

GRANGEVILLE — It was a bumper year for giving in Idaho County, specifically through Pine Tree Community Credit Union (PTCCU).

PTCCU donated $22,865 to the Camas Prairie Food Bank (CPFB) Friday, Jan. 7. Half the money was raised through the community and PTCCU’s members and then PTCUU matched that for the total amount.

“We start Oct. 1,” explained Zetta Bates, financial service representative/loan assistant for PTCCU. She said they take donations through December. “We have had such a great response from our community and really appreciate all their support.”

The Riggins branch also raised funds and about $2,200 went specifically to their community food pantry.

“We’ve had amazing support and have been able to help a lot of families and had some really busy days in November and December, especially,” said CPFB manager Ken Lefsaker.

This is the fourth year PTCUU has taken on the fundraising efforts, and Bates said this is the biggest year yet.

CPFB can be reached by calling 208-507-2365; drop food off at 411 East North Street, Grangeville, behind Les Schwab.

