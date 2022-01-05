COTTONWOOD — It was pirate versus pirate at the annual alumni games at Prairie High School last week, with represented classes dating from this year and back more than three decades. Organized by Jon Rehder, superintendent for Cottonwood Joint School District 242 and Prairie Elementary School principal, this is the event’s third year, which helps raise funds for the athletic department.
“When I moved home in 2017, I wanted to start the alumni game up again,” Rehder said, and games were subsequently held in 2018, 2019 and this year; last year was missed due to COVID. “It is a fun way to have people who are home for Christmas to come out and play together again,” he said.
Games were held last Monday, Dec. 27.
The women’s team consisting of Kayla Schumacher, Lisa (Rehder) Ellis, Ellea Uhlenkott, Lori Mader, Renee (Arnzen) Rehder, and Shelley (Wren) Schlader prevailed over the women’s team consisting of Rachel (Rehder) Gibney, Krystin (Uhlenkott) Schlader, Leah Higgins, Julie (Wren) Schumacher, Ciara Chaffee, Hope Schwartz, and Angela Wemhoff 56-44.
The men’s team consisting of Tanner Ross, Jon Rehder, Rhett Schlader, Jake Bruner, Ryan Glimp, Glenn Poxleitner, and Neil Bruegeman prevailed over the men’s team consisting of Dylan Schumacher, Devin Ross, Damian Forsmann, Adam Forsmann, Cole Schlader, Brandon Higgins, and Bryson Higgins 94-91.
On the range of classes represented: Shelley Schlader (1988) and Ellea Uhlenkott (2021), and Glenn Poxleitner (1990) and Cole Schlader (2021).
Players were charged $5 and spectators $1.
“This year we made $230,” Rehder said. “It isn’t about the money, but any little bit can help.”
Rehder served as high school principal/athletic director from 2017 until moving to his current positions this year; however, he said, he is still involved with sports.
“We will continue to do it in the future,” he said. “It is a good way for people to get out of the house over break to play or watch some basketball.”
