The Wallowa-Whitman National Forest recently announced that Pittsburg Landing Campground will reopen today, Friday, July 14, after having been closed since June 28.

The campground was closed due to increasing conflict between visitors and an adult bear that had become habituated to human food, explains Sweyn Wall, Recreation Manager for the Hells Canyon Recreation Area.

