The Wallowa-Whitman National Forest recently announced that Pittsburg Landing Campground will reopen today, Friday, July 14, after having been closed since June 28.
The campground was closed due to increasing conflict between visitors and an adult bear that had become habituated to human food, explains Sweyn Wall, Recreation Manager for the Hells Canyon Recreation Area.
“Our crews have been closely monitoring this situation,” said Wall. “It’s been several weeks since the bear was last seen near people. It has been observed eating natural food sources, which is a good sign.”
In an effort to balance visitor and wildlife safety with recreation access, according to the Wallowa-Whitman National Forest, the Forest requires proper food storage in the area. Visitors will need to store and utilize food items and other attractants in a “bear-resistant manner.”
“Proper storage of food, trash, and other attractants is an important component of our decision to re-open Pittsburg Landing Campground,” said Jamey Basye, Hells Canyon National Recreation Area Deputy District Ranger. “Minimizing readily accessible food sources for wildlife will help reduce some of the safety concerns that led to the campground closure in June.”
Bears, mountain lions, and other wildlife who begin to associate people with easy food sources can potentially become dangerous, according to the Wallowa-Whitman National Forest. These food-conditioned animals often can’t be scared away or successfully relocated to other areas. They will continue to return to areas occupied by humans in search of food, which creates concerns for human safety and can result in the animal being euthanized.
