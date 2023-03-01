A new execution date has been set, March 23, for Idaho Maximum Security Institution resident Gerald R. Pizzuto, convicted in two murders in Idaho County in 1985.
According to the Idaho Department of Correction, Pizzuto, 67, was served with a death warrant at 11:54 a.m. last Friday, Feb. 24 by Second Judicial District Judge, Michelle M. Evans.
IDOC Director Josh Tewalt informed the Board of Correction, the Governor’s Office, and the Attorney General’s Office that the department is not in possession of the chemicals necessary to carry out an execution by lethal injection. Efforts to lawfully source chemicals are ongoing.
In a statement from Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador: “Idaho law is clear, those who commit the most egregious crimes deserve the ultimate punishment. Pizzuto was sentenced to death. We followed the law and obtained a new death warrant. We understand IDOC is working hard to acquire the chemicals necessary to fulfill this death warrant. However, with every new court proceeding the Herndon family has been forced to re-live these heinous crimes. We hope the legislature will also consider giving the state an alternative method of execution.”
In 1986, an Idaho jury found Pizzuto guilty of two counts of first-degree murder for the July 25, 1985 killing of Berta and Del Herndon at a rural cabin at Ruby Meadows in Idaho County.
Pizzuto was armed with a .22 caliber rifle with the intent of robbing the pair of gold prospectors in July 1985 at the Ruby Meadows property in Idaho County, north of McCall. He tied his victims’ wrists behind their backs and bound their legs before bludgeoning them with a hammer, then shooting the younger Herndon in the head.
According to Labrador, “Gerald Pizzuto has a long and grotesque criminal record. In State v. Pizzuto, the district court agreed and sentenced him to death. Mr. Pizzuto should serve the punishment the court sentenced him to in 1986. He has tried and failed for 37 years to change the outcome of his trial and sentence. The Idaho Supreme Court has denied him relief eight times. The Ninth Circuit has reviewed his case three times. Additionally, the U.S. Supreme Court has denied hearing his case six times. The legal system has spent more time on Pizzuto than any other death row inmate in Idaho history.”
