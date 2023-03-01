A new execution date has been set, March 23, for Idaho Maximum Security Institution resident Gerald R. Pizzuto, convicted in two murders in Idaho County in 1985.

According to the Idaho Department of Correction, Pizzuto, 67, was served with a death warrant at 11:54 a.m. last Friday, Feb. 24 by Second Judicial District Judge, Michelle M. Evans.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments