Approximately 2,000 Idaho County Light and Power Cooperative (ICLP) members will be affected by a planned outage next week to conduct equipment upgrades.
According to ICLP general manager Max Beach, the outage is set for Tuesday, July 18, and possibly Wednesday, July 19, both starting at 10 p.m. and going until 6 a.m.
“This will affect everyone from White Bird to Lucile, Grangeville to Harpster, Grangeville to Four Corners, Big Butte and the south foothills of Grangeville,” Beach said.
He clarified this will only affect ICLP members, not those with Avista.
“The Bonneville Power Administration will be onsite installing their mobile substation, and how work goes on Tuesday night will dictate if an outage is needed Wednesday night,” Beach said.
ICLP will be advising members by phone, as well as through Facebook advertising.
Beach said the outage will allow for work on ICLP’s East Grangeville substation, an approximate million-dollar project to make upgrades, specifically, “Replacing aging equipment, more efficiency and increasing the size/capacity,” for the next 40 years.
For information, call ICLP at 208-983-1610.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.