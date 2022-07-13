Maintenance work on electrical infrastructure will necessitate a planned power outage in and around the Kooskia and Stites areas, starting Thursday evening, July 14, and finishing early Friday morning, July 15.
The outage will begin at 10 p.m. Thursday and end at 6 a.m. on Friday. Approximately 764 Avista electric customers will be impacted. As well, the outage will affect approximately 1,000 Idaho County Light & Power (ICL&P)) customers in the Tahoe Ridge, Big Cedar, Red Fir, Harris Ridge, Middle Fork, Selway, South Fork, and Harpster areas.
During this time, Avista crews will be performing maintenance to their Kooskia substation. Traffic control will be in place. No road closures are expected during this outage.
Avista stated it is continually updating equipment and infrastructure to increase the safety and reliability of its system.
Notifications to customers have been sent out. Customers who have questions or concerns can contact Avista at 800-227-9187 or ICL&P at 877-212-0424.
