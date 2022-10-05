Avista has a planned power outage set in Idaho County, in order to upgrade equipment. This is set Friday, Oct. 7, in the Grangeville and Elk City areas. Impacted customers will be notified.
For the Grangeville and Elk City outage, this will occur at 8 a.m. and end at 3 p.m. Approximately 389 customers will be affected. Traffic delays on Highway 14 near the Crooked River Road can be expected. No road closures are expected during this time.
