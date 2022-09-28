Avista logo
Avista has two planned power outages set in Idaho County, in order to upgrade equipment. These are set for this Thursday, Sept. 29, in the Kooskia area; and Friday, Oct. 7, in the Grangeville and Elk City areas. Impacted customers will be notified.

For the Kooskia outage, this will occur at 10 p.m. and end at 6 a.m. on Friday Sept. 30. Approximately 280 Avista electric customers will be affected. Both Highway 13 and Broadway Avenue in Kooskia will be reduced to one lane while work is being conducted.

