Avista has two planned power outages set in Idaho County, in order to upgrade equipment. These are set for this Thursday, Sept. 29, in the Kooskia area; and Friday, Oct. 7, in the Grangeville and Elk City areas. Impacted customers will be notified.
For the Kooskia outage, this will occur at 10 p.m. and end at 6 a.m. on Friday Sept. 30. Approximately 280 Avista electric customers will be affected. Both Highway 13 and Broadway Avenue in Kooskia will be reduced to one lane while work is being conducted.
